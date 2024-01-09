Suchana Seth, the 39-year-old CEO of artificial intelligence startup Mindful AI Lab, arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in Goa, tried to commit suicide, police said on Tuesday.

She smothered her son to death in a room at a service apartment at Candolim in Goa, and then tried to commit suicide by cutting her left wrist with a sharp object, said the police.

Suchana Seth was arrested from Chitradurga in adjoining Karnataka on Monday night. After allegedly killing her minor son in Goa, she then travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka.

On Tuesday, she was brought to Goa and remanded to police custody for six days by a court in Mapusa town.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan said that the accused has been booked by the Calangute police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence), and also under the Goa Children's Act.

The motive behind the murder is not known yet.

Suchana Seth and her husband were estranged and currently undergoing divorce proceedings.

She has been living in Bengaluru, while her husband is from Kerala.

“What she has told us till now is that she and her husband were estranged and that they are currently undergoing divorce proceedings," Valsan said.

Her estranged husband is currently in Jakarta, Indonesia and he has been informed about the incident, said the police.

According to the police, on January 6 Suchana had checked into a rented service apartment at Candolim in North Goa along with her son. After staying there for two days, she informed the apartment staff that she wanted to go to Bengaluru for some work and asked them to arrange for a taxi.

On January 8, a vehicle was arranged, in which she left early in the morning.

Later, when the apartment staff went to clean the room, they found blood stains on a towel.

After that, the police were immediately informed by the apartment staff.

The staff also informed that she was carrying an unusually heavy bag and her four-year-old son was not seen with her when she left the apartment.

Later, the police in Chitradurga after being alerted by the Goa police checked Suchana Seth’s bag in which they found the body of the child.

The blood stains found on a towel in the service apartment were due to the slashing of Suchana Seth’s wrist, according to the police.

Who is Suchana Seth

Suchana Seth hails from West Bengal.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the CEO of the startup Mindful AI Lab.

“Suchana is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs," says her profile page.

She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute.

She was also among the top ‘100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021’.

