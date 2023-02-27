Home / News / India /  Startup conclave for livestock & dairy sectors to be held on 28 February
Back

New Delhi:The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, along with National Dairy Development Board, Telangana government and industry body CII, will hold a startup conclave on 28 February in Hyderabad to promote startups in the livestock, dairy and animal husbandry sectors.

Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the conclave which t is being organized to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to share their ideas, network, and learn from each other. It will provide an opportunity to showcase innovative ideas and products and network with fellow entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

There will be a showcase of select startups, pitch fest, buyer-seller meet, and a workshop to train early-stage startups in the art of pitching and building their business.

Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L Murugan,tourism minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav will be present at the event.

