Startup conclave for livestock & dairy sectors to be held on 28 February
There will be a showcase of select startups, pitch fest, buyer-seller meet, and a workshop to train early-stage startups in the art of pitching and building their business.
New Delhi:The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, along with National Dairy Development Board, Telangana government and industry body CII, will hold a startup conclave on 28 February in Hyderabad to promote startups in the livestock, dairy and animal husbandry sectors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×