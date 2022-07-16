Startup funding dwindles by 17% to $6 billion in April-June: Nasscom2 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2022, 07:23 AM IST
- Nasscom said that 52% of funding was in the ticket size of $100 million or above with Dailyhunt and ShareChat raising big rounds
Early-stage funding for startups is drying up due to dampened market sentiments. According to a report by industry body Nasscom, funding in startups dropped by 17% to $6 billion on a quarter-on-quarter basis to about ₹47,800 crore, in the April-June period.