Startup funding: Fintechs attract nearly ₹48,000 crore in April-June
Four new unicorns were created in the reporting quarter compared to 16 during the preceding January–March period.
The fintech industry attracted the majority of the $6 billion (about ₹47,870 crore) investments made during the quarter, according to a report by the industry association Nasscom. According to the research, fintech companies garnered around 26% of all investments made during the quarter, followed by media and entertainment (19%), business technology (16%), retail technology (9%), edtech (8%), and health technology (5%).