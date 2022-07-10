Startup funding: These cities attract most amount of money

In the second quarter of calendar year 2022, only four firms in India achieved unicorn status, echoing a global trend that saw a decrease in the number of new unicorns this past quarter. Globally, there are now more than 1,200 unicorns, with the SaaS industry seeing the most operational unicorns in Q2 of FY22, followed by the finance industry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}