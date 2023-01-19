Startup India Initiative: Oyo CEO shares journey of Indian entrepreneurship2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 08:04 AM IST
The Oyo CEO took a moment and shared the journey of Indian entrepreneurship on his official Twitter handle.
The Oyo CEO took a moment and shared the journey of Indian entrepreneurship on his official Twitter handle.
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, Oyo, remembers the day when the government took Startup India initiative in 2016. He was also a part of its inaugural ceremony which led India’s rise as the startup capital of the world.