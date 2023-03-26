Startup story: How multi-crore biz GigChain is empowering blue collar workforce?3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:05 PM IST
GigChain hires blue-collar workers with a complete selection process which includes basic communication skills, background checks, etc.
Trina Das, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur whose main aim is to help blue-collar workers, has built a multi-crore business with her partners by providing employment opportunities to common laborers. However, she started her career as a tutor in West Bengal.
