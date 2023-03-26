Startup story: How multi-crore biz GigChain is empowering blue collar workforce?

“We were depressed about how the workforce is being managed even in larger companies and that is when we decided to create a working model where we can control the salary and management of workers. Specifically, we wanted to ensure that workers are respected and experience an equitable opportunity for career growth. This is how we ideated Gigchain in July 2022. We earned around 3.5 lakhs in revenue in the very first month and we kept on growing," the entrepreneur told LiveMint in a telephonic conversation.