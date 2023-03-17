Startup20 engagement group to meet in Sikkim

The Foundation and Alliances Taskforce will work to harmonize the global Startup ecosystem through consensus-based definitions. It will set up a global knowledge hub for startups that would showcase and share best practices within G20 countries. The taskforce will also create Bilateral and Multilateral collaborations with governments, policymakers, academic and research institutes, industry associations and international organizations with startups including those focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the NITI Aayog said in a statement.