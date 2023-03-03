Startups accuse Google of excess fees on Play Store

Startup founders and industry stakeholders met on 27 February to discuss the way forward. Two founders, who were part of the discussions, said requesting anonymity that they are exploring all legal avenues, which include filing another complaint with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), going to courts, and approaching the government. The startups are accusing Google of discriminatory pricing, which they said affects market competition. One of the founders said they are planning to file a case of contempt with the CCI, claiming that Google’s new policy violates the CCI order.