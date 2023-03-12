Startups based in India should resist pressure to domicile outside: Mohandas Pai4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- Pai has a word of advice for entrepreneurs and founders -- startups whose businesses are centered around India and have very little to do with US should operate as India-headquartered company
Industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has said startups which do almost all their business in India and have all their employees here should resist any pressure from large investors to domicile outside, as the former Infosys director and chairman of Aarin Capital cited key lessons to be drawn from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×