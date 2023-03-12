Startups based in India should resist pressure to domicile outside: Mohandas Pai

Silicon Valley Bank was deeply entrenched in the tech startup scene and the default bank for many high-flying startups; its abrupt fall marks one of the largest bank failures since the 2008 global financial crisis. The bank failed after clients -- many of them venture capital firms and VC-backed companies that the bank had cultivated over time -- began pulling out their deposits, creating a run on the bank (among the biggest US bank runs in more than a decade). Bank runs occur when customers or investors gripped by panic start withdrawing their money, causing the bank to be incapable of paying its obligations as they come due.