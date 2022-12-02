Startups, e-commerce firms step up campus hiring at IITs

IIT Bombay is also hosting Bengaluru-based Assiduus E-commerce Accelerator for campus placements, which raised over $15 million in October and is offering ₹1 lakh a month to freshers—more than double the salary it offered last time. It is looking for tech analysts and developers. “We are growing our business in the Middle East region and Europe. We are offering jobs in Dubai and London," said Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus, adding that IITs offer the best talent and marquee names to associate with.