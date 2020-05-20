MUMBAI: It wasn’t easy for Pulkit Sharma, co-founder and chief executive officer of Khabri, to give up the office his 26-member team moved into just seven months ago. The Hindi audio content platform had taken up a private space in a Gurugram co-working setup and customised it. A month into the nationwide lockdown, Sharma had to take the painful decision of letting go of the place to cut expenses and avoid paycuts.

“It had an amazing location. Fridays, the place would have a great vibe. We had such great times there. But it didn’t make sense to keep it," says Sharma. Most of Khabri's team members had returned to their hometowns by mid-March to work remotely. A month later, when the employees were asked whether they would like to continue to work from home, most said yes. “They thought it was a great idea, so we gave up the space," says Sharma.

Over the past few weeks, some companies have decided to shift a number of roles to permanent work-from-home positions, citing safety concerns, better efficiency and lower operational costs. Twitter, for instance, has provided staff the option of remote working forever, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is looking at shifting 75% of its global workforce to work from home by 2025. This approach is making startups consider giving up their office spaces altogether.

Bizztor, for instance, didn’t renew its lease recently with a co-working space in Gurugram’s Cyber city. The saved rent will help ensure the digital marketing company doesn’t have to cut jobs or salaries. “We had initially taken the office in a premium location to attract top talent. Plus, it would leave a good impression on Indian clients. Now, with people being happy working from home, we don’t need the added expense," says Bizztor co-founder Vijay Rathee, 35. He, however, is looking for a small space because a registered company needs an official address.

In Mumbai, Raja Ganapathy, 48, co-founder of marketing capital firm Spring Marketing Capital, too, cancelled the lease of his office last month. With the saved rental cost, he intends to hire three people.

While Ganapathy is glad he gave up the office space, he’s concerned about the absence of a physical office on team bonding. “I don’t miss the office but I do miss the people. I don’t have a solution to compensate for the lack of the casual social interaction," he says. “I think all of us have to seriously evaluate the role of the ‘office’."

If an employee does want a formal office environment, some companies are considering co-working seats. When an employee told Rathee she needed an office because her child doesn’t let her work at home, he asked her to get a seat at a co-working space near her house. It’s cost effective and gives the employee flexibility, says Rathee.

Having a physical address has always instilled confidence and trust in investors and clients, but this notion is starting to change. “Going forward, instead of a physical office, online reputation of businesses will become more important," says Sharma.

