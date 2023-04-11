Startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 06:34 PM IST
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint promptly even as Google's April 26 implementation date of the so-called User Choice Billing system (UCB) is nearing
A group of Indian startups has asked a court to suspend Alphabet Inc Google's new in-app billing fee system until the country's antitrust body investigates the U.S. firm for alleged non-compliance with its directives, a legal filing showed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×