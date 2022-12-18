Startups left high and dry as VCs press reset4 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 07:32 PM IST
- Amid the global pessimism, the year also reinforced a key local trend—a gradual shift of funding beyond Bengaluru and the NCR
New Delhi: The predominant narrative of venture capital (VC) investments in 2022 was one of doom. Venture capitalists and entrepreneurs constantly spoke of a ‘funding winter’. Many jobs were lost as startups started focusing on profitability. However, while the segment is seeing a reset after an exuberant 2021, it’s still at higher levels than in preceding years, suggests an analysis of Tracxn data of large deals. Amid the global pessimism, the year also reinforced a key local trend—a gradual shift of funding beyond Bengaluru and the National Capital Region. The reset might push startups to get their basics right.