Startups left high and dry as VCs press reset

BENGALURU AND the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to dominate the funding landscape, accounting for about 60% of large deals struck in 2021. The greater availability of tech talent here led to the creation of startups, which attracted VC firms, and in turn attracted more talent. However, 2022 has tilted the field slightly. While Bengaluru and NCR saw the number of $5-million-plus deals fall marginally, Mumbai and other centres picked up. This is part of a long-term trend, which is driven by several factors. Valuations in smaller centres tend to be more reasonable, and therefore more attractive to VCs. Many believe India’s growth will be driven by tier-II centres. Lastly, the pandemic demonstrated the benefits of remote working, and therefore the possibilities in smaller centres.

