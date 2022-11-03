Startups, MSMEs being supported in a big way: PM Modi

Startups, MSMEs being supported in a big way: PM Modi1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
PM Modi said that government investment in infrastructure, information technology and other areas across the country is creating new employment opportunities
New Delhi: Start-ups and MSMEs are being supported in a big way, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Addressing the Rozgar Mela of Maharashtra government, the Prime Minister said that the nature of jobs is changing rapidly in the changing times. “The government is constantly creating opportunities for different types of jobs. Mudra scheme is giving collateral free loans to the youth. About ₹20 lakh crore worth of loans have already been disbursed."
“The most important thing about the efforts of the government is that these opportunities for employment and self-employment are becoming available equally to everyone, Dalit-backward, general class and women. Five lakh crores worth of assistance was provided to eight crore women who got associated with Self-Help Groups," he added.
PM Modi said that government investment in infrastructure, information technology and other areas across the country is creating new employment opportunities. “In reference to Maharashtra, the central government has approved about 225 projects worth more than ₹2 lakh crore for the state. ₹75,000 crore worth of railway projects and ₹50 crore worth of projects for modern roads have been approved."
He added said that work on these projects is either going on or the work is going to start very soon. “When the government spends such a huge amount on infrastructure, millions of new employment opportunities are created because of that."
He said the concept of Rozgar Mela started at the central level on Dhanteras. “This was the beginning of the campaign to provide 10 lakh jobs at the level of central government. It is clear from the organization of the Rozgar Mela in such a short time that the Maharashtra government is moving with strong resolve towards providing employment to the youth. I am also happy that in the coming times such job fairs will be further expanded in Maharashtra."
