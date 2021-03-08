Startups search for a pot of gold in ayurvedic cannabinoids

The problem was in gaining access to them abroad, where it was very expensive, and trying to get a stable supply to India, where confusion prevailed on what was legal. This prompted the duo to dive into producing such products in India, working with what was allowed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The seeds and leaf extracts of the plants were exempted because of their low THC level, and that’s what goes into IHO’s products, for which they got an AYUSH licence.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}