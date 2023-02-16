Startups swap cash bonus for stock sops as crunch deepens
Mumbai: Startups are pivoting from cash bonuses to stock options and other long-term incentives to retain talent as they look to extend their runway amid a tight fundraising market
Mumbai: Startups are pivoting from cash bonuses to stock options and other long-term incentives to retain talent as they look to extend their runway amid a tight fundraising market.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×