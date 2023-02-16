Startups swap cash bonus for stock sops as crunch deepens

The startup sector has laid off more than 20,000 workers since last year and is expected to continue with retrenchments as the funding winter continues. Consulting firm Aon said the impact of these changes might deter young workers further from the startup sector. “Cash bonuses are an annual component whereas ESOPs and other stock-based LTIs (long-term incentives) vest over 3-4 years, targeting retention, long-term performance and wealth creation. However, given the volatility in markets and lesser upside opportunities in the medium term, younger talent may not find ESOPs attractive," said Roopank Chaudhary, a partner at Human Capital Solutions, Aon India. Chaudhary has also noticed that restricted stock units are being granted. A Bengaluru-based software startup is changing its salary structure by including incentives within the total compensation package.“We are now remodelling compensation and packages to hedge the immediate cash outlay. To focus on growth, we are making salary structures more unified by embedding the rewards in the compensation than outside of it and making it consistent across roles," said a senior executive at the startup who did not want to be named.