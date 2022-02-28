Startups to lease 29 million sq ft office space in 2022-24

“…Startups are the fastest growing occupier group among other occupier groups, and currently occupy 10% of the office space. This has created numerous opportunities for office space providers to rethink and reposition their workplace offerings to attract diverse set of occupiers. As startups pick up pace, landlords need to consider the business life cycle and work preferences of the startups to capture the real estate demand from startups to drive more value," said Ramesh Nair, CEO, India and MD, Market Development, Asia, Colliers.