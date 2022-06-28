Startup | Udaan layoff 180-200 of its employees: Report

Earlier in February this year, the company had decided to remove the one-year cliff on employee stock option plans (ESOPs) that mandated people to wait for a year before vesting their stocks and allow all future ESOP allocations to vest every quarter. Udaan added that every employee will be allotted ESOPs under their annual performance cycle regardless of their tenure or job profile. These ESOPs will vest quarterly and will be completely vested within a two-year period - twice as fast as the industry norm of four years, it had noted.