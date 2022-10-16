State and central govt agencies to strictly implement actions under GRAP stage-I in NCR: CAQM

NEW DELHI :All implementing agencies of the central and state governments of NCR should strictly implement actions under stage I of the GRAP in the view of the air quality index of NCR, Commission of Air Quality in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) reiterated on Sunday.
“CAQM also urged citizens to cooperate in adherence to the citizen charter of the respective stages and assist in effective implementation of GRAP measures to improve the overall air quality in the region," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release.
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to “poor" category October 5, 2022. It has improved subsequently. As the air quality reached “poor" category again, actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) need to be intensified by all concerned.
The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is reviewing measures undertaken towards abatement of air pollution and also closely monitoring air quality parameters in NCR as per the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality “poor" category index made available by IMD/IITM.
“The Sub-Committee constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP in its last meeting decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300). The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on October 5, 2022 and is still in force," the ministry added.
Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been asked to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage under GRAP. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s website.
The Commission, has been issuing advisories and directions containing policy initiatives and actions directed towards improvement of air quality in the region. CAQM has so far issued 68 Directions and 7 Advisories to State Governments and other agencies in NCR.
