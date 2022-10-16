Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / News / India /  State and central govt agencies to strictly implement actions under GRAP stage-I in NCR: CAQM

State and central govt agencies to strictly implement actions under GRAP stage-I in NCR: CAQM

2 min read . 07:15 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been asked to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage under GRAP.

  • CAQM also urged citizens to cooperate in adherence to the citizen charter of the respective stages and assist in effective implementation of GRAP measures to improve the overall air quality in the region

NEW DELHI :All implementing agencies of the central and state governments of NCR should strictly implement actions under stage I of the GRAP in the view of the air quality index of NCR, Commission of Air Quality in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) reiterated on Sunday. 

NEW DELHI :All implementing agencies of the central and state governments of NCR should strictly implement actions under stage I of the GRAP in the view of the air quality index of NCR, Commission of Air Quality in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) reiterated on Sunday. 

“CAQM also urged citizens to cooperate in adherence to the citizen charter of the respective stages and assist in effective implementation of GRAP measures to improve the overall air quality in the region," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release. 

“CAQM also urged citizens to cooperate in adherence to the citizen charter of the respective stages and assist in effective implementation of GRAP measures to improve the overall air quality in the region," said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in a press release. 

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to “poor" category October 5, 2022. It has improved subsequently. As the air quality reached “poor" category again, actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) need to be intensified by all concerned. 

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to “poor" category October 5, 2022. It has improved subsequently. As the air quality reached “poor" category again, actions under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) need to be intensified by all concerned. 

The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is reviewing measures undertaken towards abatement of air pollution and also closely monitoring air quality parameters in NCR as per the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality “poor" category index made available by IMD/IITM. 

The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is reviewing measures undertaken towards abatement of air pollution and also closely monitoring air quality parameters in NCR as per the forecasts for meteorological conditions and air quality “poor" category index made available by IMD/IITM. 

“The Sub-Committee constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP in its last meeting decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300). The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on October 5, 2022 and is still in force," the ministry added. 

“The Sub-Committee constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP in its last meeting decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300). The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on October 5, 2022 and is still in force," the ministry added. 

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been asked to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage under GRAP. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s website. 

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and State Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have been asked to ensure strict implementation of actions of Stage under GRAP. The detailed revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission’s website. 

The Commission, has been issuing advisories and directions containing policy initiatives and actions directed towards improvement of air quality in the region. CAQM has so far issued 68 Directions and 7 Advisories to State Governments and other agencies in NCR.

The Commission, has been issuing advisories and directions containing policy initiatives and actions directed towards improvement of air quality in the region. CAQM has so far issued 68 Directions and 7 Advisories to State Governments and other agencies in NCR.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP