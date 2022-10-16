State and central govt agencies to strictly implement actions under GRAP stage-I in NCR: CAQM

“The Sub-Committee constituted for invoking actions under the GRAP in its last meeting decided to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage I of the GRAP - ‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300). The Order for invoking actions under Stage I of the GRAP -‘Poor’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 201-300) was accordingly issued on October 5, 2022 and is still in force," the ministry added.