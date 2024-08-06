State Bank of India deploys 2,000 executives to woo RICH people

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is making a renewed push into wealth management as the number of people getting richer surges.

Bloomberg
Published6 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
State Bank of India is making a renewed push into wealth management as the number of people getting richer surges. (Mint)
State Bank of India is making a renewed push into wealth management as the number of people getting richer surges. (Mint)

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, is making a renewed push into wealth management as the number of people getting richer surges.

The bank’s wealth management unit is “old” and it wants to change its approach to how it tackles this business, according to Chairman Dinesh Khara. To that end, SBI is deploying about 2,000 executives as relationship managers and focusing on ties with smaller companies across the country, Khara said at the bank’s earnings briefing.

Also Read | Q1 results today: State Bank of India, JK Tyre, Ramco & more to report earnings

“We manufacture all the products in the financial sector and have the largest distribution network,” Khara said, in response to a question about whether SBI will consider teaming up with other wealth managers. “We should be in a position to reach out the product to the customers.” He declined to comment on the bank’s current assets under management.

SBI, which has more than 22,500 branches in India, is joining global and domestic players flocking to grab a share of managing India’s growing pile of wealth. The country generated about $590 billion in new financial wealth in 2023, its largest increase in history, according to a recent report from the Boston Consulting Group.

Also Read | SBI to raise USD 3 billion through debt in FY2025, shares up

SBI will face competition from global players like HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc, and local veterans like 360 One WAM Ltd. who are expanding their services and teams to service India’s rich. Private lenders like ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. have also made inroads into the country’s wealth management sector.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaState Bank of India deploys 2,000 executives to woo RICH people

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.95
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.15 (1.44%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.80
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    8.7 (3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,040.60
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    23.95 (2.36%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    314.80
    09:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    4.65 (1.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Brigade Enterprises

    1,213.20
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    88.8 (7.9%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    807.55
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    58.95 (7.87%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,964.55
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    528.2 (5.6%)

    Patanjali Foods

    1,772.40
    09:49 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    89.35 (5.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue