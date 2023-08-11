‘State data boards will lead to fights over jurisdiction’5 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:17 PM IST
NEW DELHI : State-level data protection boards will not figure in the rules of the digital personal data protection (DPDP) bill as the difference in jurisdictions will pose a challenge to execution of the law, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister for railways, telecom and IT. In an interview, the minister added that the government will state and itemize instances that comprise fair and reasonable terms for apps to take consent from users under the law. Edited excerpts: