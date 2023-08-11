‘State data boards will lead to fights over jurisdiction’

Some MPs referred to centralization of power in the law. How do you respond to the criticism?

The Constitution has clearly said where the laws will be made and who will make the laws. Under List 1, the central government has the power to make laws. The legal structure regarding internet and digital economy has to be done by the central government as part of the List 1, Schedule 7 of the Constitution. Where is the question of centralizing? The law has to be made by the central government only in this case. Then, implementation can be done in a variety of ways and here, we have created a totally democratized way of implementing. With the digital by design access to justice, the use of 22 languages, the ability to understand, and with the fair and reasonable consent form, where they don’t give big legalese, where it’s properly itemized for selecting information—these things actually cut out the big barriers between a citizen who seeks justice to the body that will provide justice. It’s actually significant decentralization.