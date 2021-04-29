State discoms need to radically improve: Niti aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

“Basis the data available from POSOCO for 1 to 25 April 2021, the electricity demand is higher by 40.4% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, considering the favourable base effect, given the impact of the all-India lockdown on electricity demand in April 2020. However, the average daily demand has slowed from ~4071 MUs (y-o-y growth of ~48%) during the first 10 days of April 2021 to ~3923 MUs (y-o-y growth of ~35%) during the subsequent 15 days, considering the rising covid-19 infections and the consequent restrictions being imposed by various state governments," the statement added.