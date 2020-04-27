State FMs say coronavirus crisis is burning a big hole in their budgets

New Delhi: State finance ministers on Monday said that the coronavirus crisis is rattling their economies as revenue gaps, borrowing limits and the risk of falling fund transfers from the Central government make them helpless amid the pandemic.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal said at a webinar hosted by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) in Kerala that the combined fiscal deficit of central and state governments this financial year could touch 10% of GDP without making any extra spending to fight back the pandemic, due to the fall in economic activity.

Badal said during a discussion on fiscal federalism that economic activity has come to a complete standstill in Punjab. Badal said that rough estimates suggested the state’s fiscal deficit could go up from about 2.8% of gross state domestic product to 6.5%. “About 75% of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are facing an existential crisis," the minister said. On the financial crisis that the state faces, Badal said that more than ₹1,000 crore is due to Punjab from the Central government in Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrears over the last three years in addition to the GST compensation that is due to the state.

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said that the pandemic has exposed the fragile nature of state finances. “Our economic growth will be negative and we are forced to borrow at 9%. It is the surest route to a debt trap," he said about Kerala’s financial situation. Isaac said there was no solution to the financial problems other than the Centre and states directly borrowing from the RBI.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the capital state has a consumption-based economy, which is suffering due to the loss of economic activities. “We really need help," Sisodia said, adding that there was no clarity if the lockdown will be lifted after 3 May. “If there is no sale, we will not get any revenue," said Sisodia.

States are facing a major fiscal crisis as their sources of revenue –GST from transactions, excise duty on liquor and value added tax (VAT) from petroleum products—have fallen due to the lockdown. Besides, the decline in Central government’s finances would mean that they would lesser funds from the Centre’s divisible pool of tax revenue.

Economist and former finance minister of erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir Haseeb Drabu suggested states should ask the Centre for a minimum guarantee devolution and work backwards to find their fund requirement. “The solution is to insulate yourself, that is to ask for a minimum guaranteed devolution (from the Centre) and work your budgets backwards. Ensuring a minimum guarantee devolution is the way to protect the sanctity of state budgets. The gap can be funded through other means. Let us frame policies in a doable manner," said Drabu.

Isaac said that the GST framework has undermined the fiscal space of states. He said that despite GST revenue not remaining buoyant, tax rates have been reduced in the past on the promise that states will get compensation on the basis of the guaranteed 14% annual growth in their revenue estimate. But the Centre has clarified recently that it can only compensate states from whatever is collected as GST cess. There is also an attempt to subject transfers to states to more severe conditions, the minister said.

Drabu suggested that states could consider freezing their capital expenditure and freeze dearness allowance payments to government servants to find the resources for fighting the pandemic.

