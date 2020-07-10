State-funded infra projects facing covid-related delays, cancellations

"On the ground, we’re seeing a delay when many of the tenders that were supposed to be floated in March/April have got pushed to June/July or later and a few of them have also been cancelled," Sandeep Gulati, managing director, Egis India, a consulting engineering company, told Mint. "The delay is more pronounced on state-funded projects as compared those funded by the central government or multilateral agencies. Some state governments have budgetary constraints as their funding capacities have been impacted due to covid-19 and they are diverting existing funds to emergency healthcare."