State government borrowing costs drop after cancellation of G-sec auction

Mumbai: The yield on 10 year state development loans dropped by over 30 basis points in the auction held on Tuesday, following the cancellation of the last central government auction of the financial year. 15 state governments raised ₹17,783 crore in the auction on Tuesday. The average yield on the 10 year state development loan stood at 6.85% compared to the last auction yield of 7.19% held on 16 March.

The 10-year state development loan yields have risen by 26 basis points since the start of February 2021 and by 57 basis points (bps) since the beginning of 2021. It nevertheless continues to be 75 bps lower than that at the start of fiscal year 2021.

So far in the current fiscal, 28 states and two Union territories have cumulatively raised a total of ₹7.36 trillion via market borrowings, 30% more than the borrowings in the corresponding period of 2019-20. The states have cumulatively so far utilized 89% of the scheduled market borrowings as per the indicative calendar for FY21, Care Ratings said.

“The uncertainty discount which was built in is going away. In February yields had gone up without any shift in fundamentals. This happened due to devolvement in government bonds and uncertainty in demand-supply dynamics in fiscal year 2022. But the last 2 auctions were fully subscribed. Also banks have to value their bonds before 31 March. It is therefore in everyone’s interest that bond yields are lower," said Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer, fixed income, Edelweiss Asset Management.

The yields on government securities rose by 30 basis points following the announcement that the government intends to raise additional borrowings of ₹80,000 crore till March, and about ₹12 trillion for the next fiscal year. Besides higher borrowings, spike in U.S. Treasury yields also spooked the markets.

Last week RBI warned that rising bond yields could undermine the fragile global economic recovery, rendering most economies unable to tolerate high interest rates. In the state of the economy monthly report, RBI pointed to the stubbornly high yields in the Indian bond market, cautioning that rising yields could prompt central banks to boost bond-buying.

