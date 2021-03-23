State government borrowing costs drop after cancellation of G-sec auction

“The uncertainty discount which was built in is going away. In February yields had gone up without any shift in fundamentals. This happened due to devolvement in government bonds and uncertainty in demand-supply dynamics in fiscal year 2022. But the last 2 auctions were fully subscribed. Also banks have to value their bonds before 31 March. It is therefore in everyone’s interest that bond yields are lower," said Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer, fixed income, Edelweiss Asset Management.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}