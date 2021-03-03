Mumbai: After rising to an 11-month high, borrowing costs for states declined in Tuesday’s auction to a weighted average of 6.92%, showed data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), compiled by Care Ratings.

That said, the yield on state development loans (SDLs) of longer tenure continued to be high. The weighted average borrowing cost for states, across various tenures, stood at 7.19% in the last auction on 23 February.

Mint reported on 25 February that borrowing costs for state governments were on the rise even as RBI tried to keep the 10-year benchmark bond yield within 6%. Despite the decline in cost of borrowing, the spread or the difference between 10-year state and central government debt papers declined by only 1 basis point from the previous auction.

So far in FY21, 28 states and two union territories have raised ₹7.14 trillion through market borrowings, 31% more than what they raised in the same period of the last financial year. This, Care Ratings said, is 87% of their scheduled borrowings as per the indicative calendar for FY21.

“States and union territories have been resorting to higher market borrowings to meet the shortfalls in their finances consequent to the sharp fall in their revenues due to the lockdown led disruptions in economic activity along with the increase in expenditure that is being incurred by them for controlling and mitigating the impact of the pandemic," the rating agency said on Tuesday.

In FY22, both the central and state governments are expected to retain the expanded borrowing programmes. In fact, it is estimated that net borrowings for state governments will be at ₹6.5 trillion and the net central government borrowings will be another ₹9.5 trillion in the next financial year and experts said that going by the Union Budget projections of fiscal deficit, such supply of bonds will continue in the coming years as well.

