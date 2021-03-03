State governments witness decline in borrowing costs

In FY22, both the central and state governments are expected to retain the expanded borrowing programmes. In fact, it is estimated that net borrowings for state governments will be at ₹6.5 trillion and the net central government borrowings will be another ₹9.5 trillion in the next financial year and experts said that going by the Union Budget projections of fiscal deficit, such supply of bonds will continue in the coming years as well.

