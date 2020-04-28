NEW DELHI : With states preparing for a likely influx of migrant workers after the lockdown, the so-called ‘big four’ consultancies are helping state governments with crisis management to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to several people aware of the development.

KPMG, Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and EY teams already working on different assignments in the states have been repurposed to help with advance planning and allocation of resources for building facilities to house migrants and creating medical infrastructure, among other tasks.

In preparation for industries opening up after the 40-day lockdown, they are setting up helplines, bringing states upto speed and helping firm up their protocols around health and safety, transportation, logistics and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Almost all states are using consultants," said a senior partner at one of the four firms, requesting anonymity.

With their project management units (PMUs) in place, they have been helping Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Assam with logistics planning for hospitals, quarantine facilities, isolation beds, intensive care units (ICUs), ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We are helping the states with procurement and have repurposed our teams as we already had existing mandates in the states," said another senior partner of another consulting firm, who also did not want to be named. The union and the state governments have been using these firms as programme managers for implementing the marquee schemes.

Spokespersons for KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY declined to comment.

Consultancy and audit firms are among the front-line companies affected by the covid-19-related economic slowdown, because almost all their client companies have halted key strategic and ongoing projects, affecting payment schedules.

Executives at the firms have been effusive in their praise of the state bureaucracy that has adopted a new 24x7 playbook and a speedy responsiveness metric in the process.

“Given the huge problems, states are aware of the challenges and their responsiveness has been eye opening. All principal secretaries, additional chief secretaries and the rank and file is up till late night for finding quick resolutions," said the second partner cited above.

This comes against the backdrop of the Narendra Modi government resetting the rules of engagement, specifically for civil servants of the Indian Administrative Service.

“Since they were already working on some of our projects it made sense to leverage their capabilities," said a state government official, requesting anonymity.

There has been growing criticism that the lockdown, while necessary, was unplanned, upending the lives of more than 600,000 daily wagers and their families, and forcing them to leave for their villages. Public health experts fear that the mass migration, the biggest since partition, may also trigger an explosion of cases in rural areas where healthcare facilities are poorly staffed, lack testing labs and have almost no critical-care equipment.

With everyone involved needing to be in-sync round the clock, technology has emerged as the saviour in the age of social distancing.

