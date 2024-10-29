Centre to tighten eligibility criteria for state pollution board chairmanship
SummaryThe environment ministry mandates experience-driven SPCB leadership to enhance regulatory efficiency across states to prevent unqualified appointments
New Delhi: Amid rising complaints of ineffective enforcement of environmental regulations by State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), the Centre is set to introduce stricter criteria for appointing chairpersons to these critical bodies, responsible for enforcing the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, two officials told Mint.