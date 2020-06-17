Governments are finding it tough to quarantine people suspected to be covid positive with the virus continuing to spread. However, a study suggests that in most common cases, state-enforced individual quarantine in private spaces may not be more beneficial in controlling the outbreak than the home quarantine option under monitoring of symptoms.

In the study, Corey M. Peak of Harvard University and others compare the usefulness of both individual quarantine and home quarantine to control the spread of the virus. The researchers say the study is important as enforcing quarantine needs government resources and takes away people’s liberties.

The study takes into account the efficiency of contact-tracing and the serial interval, which is the time taken between the onset of symptoms in an infector and the person infected. Low efficiency in contact tracing would result in faster transmission and more people would be needed to be quarantined and monitored. This can also require resources.

The comparative study shows that individual quarantine would be a better choice only when the mean serial interval is shorter—around 4.8 days—and at least 75% of the contacts are traced. For a longer serial interval of 7.5 days, the benefit of individual quarantine is not that much more. Thus, investing resources on quarantining thousands of suspected contacts in search of a few possible infections would prove costlier than active monitoring, the researchers say.

In both scenarios, greater physical distancing measures, such as travel restrictions, along with better contact tracing, will help contain the outbreak. The study suggests that in the absence of any concrete information, only those countries with better contact-tracing systems can afford to quarantine suspected cases and the rest may have to rely on active monitoring of symptoms.

Also read: Individual quarantine versus active monitoring of contacts for the mitigation of covid-19: a modelling study.

