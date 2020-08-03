NEW DELHI : Those flying to India from 8 August may seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival.

This is part of the new guidelines issued on Sunday by the Union ministry of health and family welfare for international arrivals and supersede those issued in May.

The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the flight to India, according to the guidelines. The test report should be uploaded on the portal www.newdelhiairport.in for consideration. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India, it said.

Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is the gold standard of covid-19 testing. It requires nasal and throat swabs for directly detecting the presence of the virus.

“Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution if found otherwise," according to the guidelines. All travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the portal at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel, the ministry said.

The guidelines said that other travellers should give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days, comprising seven days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Only for compelling reasons or cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, the guidelines said.

If travellers wish to seek such exemption for such reasons, they should apply to the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before boarding.

The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final, the government said.

Those arriving through land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as those for air travellers and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to cross the border, the norms added.

