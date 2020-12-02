State Recovery Tracker: Economic recovery weakens after Diwali, Gujarat sees big

Gujarat had the worst setback in terms of mobility after Diwali. The state had reached 88% of pre-pandemic level public movement by the festival, but is set to end November at levels worse than even September—nearly 70%. The state was one of those that enforced night curfews in its major cities in the last week of November, amid a fresh virus outbreak. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were the only major states where mobility improved in the second half of the month.