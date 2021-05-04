State Recovery Tracker: Large state economies face brunt of second wave

Unlike in the first wave, the concentration of covid cases is no longer limited to bigger urbanized states in the ongoing wave. Yet, some of the hardest-hit states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka are also the key hubs of economic activity, and lockdowns in these states have slowed down overall economic momentum in the country. The six largest state economies had taken a sharp hit in the first wave but had closed the gap with the rest of the country over the past few months. The second wave threatens to widen that gap once again.