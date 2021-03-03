The improvement in public mobility in February more than made up for the post-festive lull in January. Among bigger states, Uttar Pradesh saw footfalls at public locations almost touching pre-pandemic levels, followed by Kerala (97% of normal). On average, medium and smaller states are seeing a higher level of mobility than bigger states. States such as Bihar and Uttarakhand had footfalls going above the pre-pandemic level, whereas mobility was still around 80-85% of normal levels in Delhi and Maharashtra.