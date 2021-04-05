Yet, it is worth noting that the economic recovery still remains fragile and uneven, with several states still lagging behind considerably in economic activity. Vehicle registration data for March shows a much sharper year-on-year decline than in February, suggesting that the optimistic wholesale dispatches for the month reported by leading auto firms need to be interpreted cautiously. It also suggests that economic vulnerabilities persist, and may worsen if cases keep rising and mobility restrictions get tightened further.

