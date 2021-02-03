State Recovery Tracker: West Bengal, Kerala lead economic recovery in New Year

Overall mobility levels were lower in January than in December, Google data shows. But this could largely be a holiday effect. The biggest dips in January were observed in tourist states. In Himachal Pradesh for instance, public movement had reached 109% of normal in December, but scaled back to 95% last month. In Uttarakhand, it declined from 107% to 97%, and from 92% to 87% in Goa. Mobility levels in January were higher than in November for most states. Smaller states saw much higher mobility levels than bigger ones on average.