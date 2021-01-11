NEW DELHI : State run and private firms are expected to invest around Rs4 trillion in the Indian coal sector, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

Of this, Indian public sector units (PSUs) will invest ₹2.5 trillion in the coal sector in this decade, in areas such as surface coal gasification, coal bed methane, new coal mining plans, and clean coal projects, Shah said.

Speaking at the launch of ‘single window clearance portal’ for all approvals required for starting a coal mine in India; and the coal mine development signing agreements of the 19 mines awarded in the first tranche of commercial coal mining auction, Shah said, “The roadmap is ready."

Around 19 major approval or clearances such as; mining plan and mine closure plan, grant of mining lease, environment and forest clearances, wild life clearance, clearances related to safety, environment, rehabilitation of project affected families and workers’ welfare among others are required before starting a coal mine in the country.

“More reforms are in the pipeline," Shah added.

India has offered 116 coal mines for auction over the last 10 tranches. A total of 19 coal mines spread across Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra were auctioned in India’s first commercial coal mine auctions, with the winning bids quoting a 27% average revenue share or premium over and above the floor price for them. The highest premium bid was of 66.75%.

Speaking at the same event, union coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said that India will launch the next tranche of commercial coal mining auction this month.

“Commercial coal mining has been made a part of the system now and will be conducted regularly. The next tranche of commercial mining auction would be launched in January 2021 and further tranches will continue thereafter," Joshi said.

India’s first commercial coal mine auctions began on 2 November. As part of the two-stage auction process, a bidder has to quote the percentage revenue share over the reserve price. There is no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines. Earlier, blocks were allocated to companies on the payment of fixed amounts per tonne.

While urging firms to expedite their mining operations, Shah said that the coal sector will be the largest contributor to India’ $5 trillion economy target.

The National Democratic Alliance government has set an ambitious task of turning India into a $5-trillion economy by 2024-25. India is trying to revive economic activities on the backdrop of its economy slated for the sharpest annual contraction on record. The Indian economy is projected to contract by a record 7.7% in the year ending 31 March, the first time in more than four decades, according to the National Statistical Office.

Shah added that India shall try to harness its coal resources quickly, within the next 30 years in the backdrop of rapid progress made by renewable energy sources. A case in point being India’ solar power tariffs, that have hit a record low of Rs1.99 per unit, and are expected to decline even further.

“At the rate at which renewable energy sources have come, I am of the opinion that as soon as we are able to get the coal out and convert it into electricity, it will be beneficial to our country and economy," Shah said.

The global energy investment landscape is rapidly evolving, with a focus on environmental, social and governance investing. India has the world’s fourth largest coal reserves and is the second-largest producer of the fuel. The debate on discouraging the use of fossil fuels has also gained traction with US president-elect Joe Biden promising a “clean energy revolution".

“Some groups often irresponsibly argue to shun coal, without assessing its implications," Joshi said and added, “Friends, ours is a growing country in terms of population and GDP both. Still, it is noteworthy that our per capita CO2 emission is only 1.9 tonnes, contributing only 6.8% of global emissions. Since coal is the cheapest source to generate electricity and light up the homes of over 130 crore Indians, it provides the opportunity for achieving continual economic growth, increased incomes, higher living standards and poverty reduction."

India’s coal requirement is expected to go up to 1,123 million tonnes (mt) by 2023 from the present level of 729 mt.

Speaking at the event, coal secretary Anil Kumar Jain said that the coal sector shouldn’t be written off. He added that it will be a “very short-sighted view," as coal contributes 58% to the total energy requirement and 72% of electricity requirement is met from coal.

The 19 coal mines under the first tranche have a rated production capacity of 51 million tonnes annually and will help generate for the state governments an annual revenue of around Rs6,636 crore. According to the government, these mines will help reduce India’s coal import by about 20%. Successful bidders include Vedanta Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Jindal Power Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd.

“I often say that we should make the maximum use of our coal reserves while shifting to cleaner forms of energy. We cannot crush the energy aspirations of this nation in our quest to follow the West," Joshi said.

