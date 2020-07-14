NEW DELHI: As states gradually open up for business, tourism boards have amped up their campaigns across social media platforms to drive interest and pique curiosity.

Digital campaigns from Meghalaya (#TripNowTravelLater), Madhya Pradesh (#IntezaarAapka) and Arunachal Pradesh (#DekhoApnaPradesh) and Goa comprise videos, images of picturesque tourist spots, and interactive posts.

"The social media promotions will work. People who have a steady flow of income or enough savings would want to travel. This segment likes to flaunt their new buys and travel experiences. People are frustrated sitting at home and they will prefer taking road trips to nearby destinations. This trend is picking up in US and revenge travel has started and it should start here as well," said Shrenik Gandhi, chief executive officer and co-founder of digital marketing agency White Rivers Media.

Issuing guidelines for Unlock 2.0, Uttarakhand recently lifted curbs on inter-district, inter-state and international travellers and allowed homestays and hotels, outside the containment zones, to open up for business.

Tourists, visiting from other parts of the country, will have to necessarily upload their covid-19 test report on the government web portal. If tested negative they are not required to quarantine themselves. The Char Dham Yatra, however, will be available only to residents of Uttarakhand as of now.

State tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, "Tourists from other states are welcome in Uttarakhand's Devbhoomi. We will be promoting remote destinations which have accommodations for all budgets from hotels to homestays. We will be launching a big campaign to promote indigenous and immunity boosting Garwali and Kumaoni cuisine."

Like Uttarakhand, Goa has allowed tourists and has done away with quarantine if they test negative 48 hours before entering the state. Pre-booking of hotels is mandatory.

The first batch of travellers Madhya Pradesh is looking to attract are people from within and neighbouring states. Its “Intezaar Aapka" campaign brings out the eagerness of getting away after days of stringent lockdown.

Destinations being promoted include Amarkantak, Panchmari, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Ujjain and Mandu.

"In order to facilitate smooth travel, the board has come up with short road itineraries mainly for 2 -3 nights and solves the boredom of a weekend from the neighbouring states with all safety measures that are required at the destination," read a statement from Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board.

Meghalaya has invoked nostalgia in its 'Trip now, travel later’ campaign, being promoted across social media platforms.

"The film is about the relentless human spirit, the forever wandering mind, a film of hope. So until things get better, stay safe and keep imagining a tomorrow where we can again travel, tell, transform. Meghalaya awaits you," said chief minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma on Instagram.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated