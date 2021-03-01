NEW DELHI: As more and more people opt for domestic holidays, an intense competition between various state tourism boards has started which has seen a slew of marketing promotions across social media, television, and print. From Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Leh & Ladakh to Uttarakhand, states are leaving no stone unturned to attract travellers and revive their tourism economy.

While some have started running demand generation campaigns targeted at consumers, others have reached out to tour operators to pitch destinations.

“States are also reaching out to industry associations for a focused branding, promotions and advertising to reach out to all the stakeholders," said Aashish Gupta, consulting CEO, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (Faith).

With vaccination drive having begun for the general public, states expect domestic travel to pick up in the upcoming months, which will coincide with summer vacations. Given that states are rolling out vaccines, the confidence to travel is rising, with families and senior citizens choosing to step out.

“I expect states to focus on hidden destinations and new experiences. Almost 28 million people travelled in pre-covid era outside of India. This segment of high-valued traveller is looking for unique domestic destinations and willing to shell out average between ₹80, 000 and ₹1 lakh. It is a huge opportunity for state tourism boards to refocus and reposition their products to both high and upper middle-class travellers and retain them," Gupta added.

Maharashtra, for instance, is focusing on curating packages for offbeat destinations, targeted at families and solo travellers. It is working on a publicity campaign, expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

“In the domestic segment, religious tourism tends to be the most popular. Therefore, we are promoting the ‘Ashtavinayak Circuit’ (that covers 8 Ganesha temples) as well as the five jyotirlingas (covers five Shiva temples). We are also promoting Nashik which is a part of the Ramayana Circuit," said Dhananjay Sawalkar, director, Directorate of Tourism, Maharashtra.

Through Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), the state is offering special pricing for weekdays and discounts (10-20%) for government employees and senior citizens.

Uttarakhand, on the other hand, is highligting wellness and rejuvenation. The state has unveiled the International Yog Festival to be held from 1 to 7 March, in Rishikesh. This is in addition to its ongoing mainline and digital campaign around wellness retreats, local cuisines and homestays.

“Rishikesh has always been the choicest location for saints, sages and yog gurus. I welcome all the yog enthusiastic people and tourists to Rishikesh to experience the traditional and ethnic yog culture of India. With the practicing of different yogasanas, you all will be able to achieve mental and physical fitness," said Uttarakhand’s tourism minister Satpal Maharaaz.

Meanwhile, Kerala Tourism has launched 'A Change of Air' campaign urging people to take a break from their home city and visit the state. It is also actively promoting multiple offbeat destinations using digital video campaigns.

“These new campaigns are helping the state resume tourism after the outbreak of covid-19. I believe ayurveda can also be an added attraction for the tourists arriving in the state, known for its ancient wellness system," said Rani George, principal secretary, Kerala Tourism.

