State tourism boards step up wooing of domestic travellers

“I expect states to focus on hidden destinations and new experiences. Almost 28 million people travelled in pre-covid era outside of India. This segment of high-valued traveller is looking for unique domestic destinations and willing to shell out average between ₹80, 000 and ₹1 lakh. It is a huge opportunity for state tourism boards to refocus and reposition their products to both high and upper middle-class travellers and retain them," Gupta added.