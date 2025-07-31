'Stated a fact, entire world knows': Rahul Gandhi backs Donald Trump's ‘dead economy’ remark for India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday agreed with US President Donald Trump's statement that the Indian economy is ‘dead’ and said he is ‘glad’ that the US President has stated a fact

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said that the whole world knows the Indian economy is ‘dead’ except for the prime minister and the finance minister.

"Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy, " Gandhi said.

Gandhi, a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh also shared his comments on X.

What did Donald Trump say? Targeting India’s trade ties with Russia, Donald Trump on Thursday said he does not care what India does with Russia and accused both nations of having “dead economies".

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said in the post.

Rahul Questions Narendra Modi The Congress MP further questioned PM Modi over a number of Trump's statements, such as his claims of mediating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, loss of Indian jets and the recent announcement of 25 per cent tariffs.

"The main question is, Trump has claimed 30-32 times that he did a ceasefire. He also said that 5 Indian jets have fallen. Trump now says that he will impose 25% tariffs. Why is PM Modi not able to give an answer? What is the actual reason? Who has the control in his hands?" he said.

Gandhi also criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over India's foreign policy, citing recent incidents, US tariffs and "no condemnation" of Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack by other countries.

"Foreign Minister gives a speech and says that we have a genius foreign policy. On one hand, America is abusing you; on the other hand, China is behind you. When you send your delegation to the world, no country condemns Pakistan. How are they running this country? There is total confusion... He (PM Modi in his speech) did not take the name of Trump, China... The military chief of Pakistan who did this Pahalgam attack, President Trump is having lunch with him, and they are saying we had a huge success," the Congress MP said.

'Destroying India's economic and foreign policy' The Congress MP criticised the BJP government for "destroying" India's economic, defence, and foreign policy in the India-US trade deal, claiming PM Modi would "do exactly what Trump says."

"This (India-US trade) deal will take place, and PM Modi will do exactly what Trump says... The main issue sitting in front of India today is that the Govt has destroyed our economic, defence and foreign policy. They are running this country into the ground," he said.

Earlier, President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, citing India's high trade barriers, and an additional “penalty” for India's continued energy and defence ties with Russia. Trump criticised India’s military and oil imports from Russia, saying it has enabled Moscow to continue the war on Ukraine.