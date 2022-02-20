Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and hailed their contribution. PM Modi extended best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. "The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.

PM Modi also recited a few lines from 'Arunachal Hamara' - a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika.

#WATCH | On the Statehood Day of #ArunachalPradesh, PM Narendra Modi recites a few lines from 'Arunachal Hamara' - a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. pic.twitter.com/D3Cktf8jea — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

"Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress," Modi said in a tweet.

"Many many congratulations to all of you on the 36th State Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 50 years ago North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) got a new name, a new identity as Arunachal Pradesh. This identity of the rising sun, this new energy has been continuously empowered by all of you hardworking, patriotic sisters and brothers in these 50 years."

"I firmly believe that eastern India, and especially Northeast India, will be the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century. With this spirit, unprecedented work has been done in the last 7 years to accelerate the development of Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

"We are working to make Arunachal a major gateway of East Asia. Modern infrastructure is set up, seeing Arunachal's role regarding national security. Nature has endowed Arunachal with a lot of its treasures. You have made nature a part of life. We are trying to take this tourism potential of Arunachal to the whole world," he added.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.

