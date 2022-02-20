Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and hailed their contribution. PM Modi extended best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day. "The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}